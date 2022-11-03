City crews shift focus toward snow and ice on well-used roads and sidewalks

The City of Calgary says crews are still out working on clearing roads to help make commutes safer for drivers and pedestrians.

"Snow stopped falling at midnight, activating the city's priority snow plan," officials said in a release Thursday morning.

"This plan focuses our snow and ice response on the most used roads/sidewalks first to keep the largest number of Calgarians moving safely."

The city says plows are currently out on the through-lanes of Calgary's major routes, which officials say are in "fair winter-driving condition" but have snowy and icy patches.

Other routes may still be covered in snow and ice, so officials say drivers will need to take precautions.

"Motorists are advised to watch for trouble spots on exit ramps, at intersections, on hills and bridge decks, and to slow down and drive for winter condition," the city said.

There have also been a few crashes during the morning commute, according to CTV Calgary traffic specialist Courtney Stanfield.

She says some of those trouble spots included:

Northbound Deerfoot Trail at 64 Avenue N.E.;

Northbound Stoney Trail at 16 Avenue N.E.; and

Northbound Deerfoot Trail at McKenzie Lake Boulevard S.E.

Roads heading into the city, particularly southbound on Highway 2 before the Stoney Trail exit, are also particularly slow due to volume and slippery road conditions.

WHERE CREWS ARE WORKING NOW

For now, crews are working on Priority 1 routes – those that see 20,000 or more vehicles per day – as well as business routes, or roads that have an average of 8,000 vehicles or more per day.

The downtown cycle track as well as city-maintained sidewalks are also being cared for. That includes pathways, stairs, ramps and LRT stations.

According to Calgary's current bylaw, all business owners and residents must remove all snow and ice from sidewalks adjacent to their properties before midnight.

We do have a slight warm up in store for Calgary on Friday. But the drop off is quick. And cold. And potentially snowy at times. pic.twitter.com/Kf0jeXdyHd

Central and southern Alberta highways remain affected by recent snowfall. Snowplows are actively working to improve conditions; drive with caution and allow them room to work. (8:00am) #ABRoads #ABStorm pic.twitter.com/dlir57JXKm