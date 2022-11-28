City delays closure of Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre

The city is adjusting its timeline for the closure of Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre.

The facility was set close on Dec. 1 to allow the city to complete $13.4 million in upgrades including replacing the 50-metre pool basin, water treatment system and a portion of the roof.

However, the city is pushing the closure date to March 1, 2023.

In a news release, the city said the change is due to "updated project timelines."

The overhaul is expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete.