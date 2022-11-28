City delays closure of Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre
Digital News Supervisor CTV News Saskatoon
Josh Lynn
The city is adjusting its timeline for the closure of Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre.
The facility was set close on Dec. 1 to allow the city to complete $13.4 million in upgrades including replacing the 50-metre pool basin, water treatment system and a portion of the roof.
However, the city is pushing the closure date to March 1, 2023.
In a news release, the city said the change is due to "updated project timelines."
The overhaul is expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete.
