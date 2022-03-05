City earmarks funding for upgrades at St. Vital Arena

The St. Vital Arena will be getting more money for ice-making upgrades.

Coun. Brian Mayes announced the city will provide $210,000 for upgrades for the arena that opened back in 1970.

A breakdown of the money will see $180,000 go toward a replacement condenser which helps cool the ice.

The other $30,000 is being used for new ice-making controls which use infrared to increase energy efficiency.

The work on the condenser will get started in the summer, while work has already started on the new ice-making controls.

"This just seemed like a good project," said Mayes. "It's an institution in St. Vital. I skated here as a kid. Glenlawn (Collegiate) uses this for hockey. The Vics are a main stay here. So I am happy to keep this going."

The city previously invested $400,000 between 2016 and 2018 for a new ice resurfacer, upgraded heating and ventilation and interior renovations.

The arena is run by the St. Vital Minor Hockey Association and its executive director Scott Wiley said he appreciates the city investing in it.

"This arena is just over 50 years old and remains a vital part of this community," Wiley said in a release.

Mayes thanked Terry Dugald, the federal MP for the area, for helping with project, noting he first tried to secure federal funds for the arena and it got the ball rolling.

The money is coming from funds earmarked for arena maintenance in the city's budget.

Mayes added there is still funding available for other arenas and he hopes to get it directed to the facilities that need it.