City employee fires back after Barrie councillor denies allegations

Lawyers for Amanda Kelly, the city of Barrie employee accusing councillor and mayoral candidate Mike McCann of sexual assault and sexual harassment, have fired back in court documents after McCann denied any wrongdoing.

Kelly's lawyers said McCann was “seeking immediate and near-term sexual gratification without regard for her consent” on the night of Dec 19, 2019.

Kelly maintains McCann made efforts between October and late December to “solicit, threaten and intimidate” the city of Barrie employee while making unwanted sexual advances against her.

She first filed the civil lawsuit in January of this year, alleging McCann sexually assaulted and harassed her.

The city of Barrie business innovation and entrepreneurship officer is on a medical leave of absence.

Kelly alleges that McCann, while at a downtown Barrie bar the night before Christmas about three years ago, became aggressive with her.

She said he placed his hands on her and pressed his body into hers. Telling her, “I can make or break your career.”

Kelly said she rejected his advances, and he became enraged. The claim said Kelly felt anxious, violated, threatened and in shock.

Ten days later, Kelly reported the incident and other previous interactions with McCann to the city. A third-party investigation concluded McCann’s behaviour was inappropriate, disrespectful and harassing.

He was ordered to complete sensitivity training.

Last month, McCann told CTV News he is innocent and, hours later, launched his bid for Barrie Mayor.

McCann’s statement of defence said Kelly walked up to him that night “in a flirtatious manner” and that she “entered the personal space between Mr. McCann’s legs as he continued to sit at the bar.”

In a statement to CTV News, McCann said in part:

“… I am innocent of any wrongdoing. There are several observers that will testify against these false allegations. I will defend my good name in court and not in a trial by media.”

Kelly is seeking $200,000 in damages, while McCann is asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed with costs.

According to court documents, Kelly went to the police on Jan 27, 2021. Barrie police said it does not comment on these types of investigations.