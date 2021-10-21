City employees should get vaccinated to avoid service disruptions: Bowman
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said if City of Winnipeg workers want to avoid any service disruptions then they should get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“They should’ve gotten it already, and they shouldn’t delay,” he said on Wednesday.
“If you’re thinking about folks other than yourself and you are wanting to protect services, you’re wanting to protect the community – go get the vaccine.”
Bowman’s comments come as the deadline for city employees to get fully vaccinated is less than a month away.
Last month, the city announced it would be requiring frontline employees who have contact with vulnerable people to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15. This means they must receive their second dose by Oct. 28.
Bowman said the city is working on alternate arrangements for unvaccinated workers, and is working with the province on what frequent testing could look like.
CTV News Winnipeg reported earlier in the week that 92 per cent of the members of the Winnipeg Police Service are fully vaccinated.
