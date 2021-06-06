City expands eligibility for pop-up vaccine clinic at uOttawa

The City of Ottawa says more people are now eligible to visit a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa this week.

The clinic will be held Monday and Tuesday at the Minto Sports Complex, 801 King Edward Ave. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

The pop-up vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa on June 7 and 8 now has expanded eligibility. If you are 12+ living in Sandy Hill, Lowertown East or the ByWard Market you are eligible to get your first dose the COVID-19 vaccine.https://t.co/0DHPosdkk2 pic.twitter.com/PdmpxMp8x0

The City says anyone 12 and older who lives in the ByWard Market, Sandy Hill, or Lowertown East is eligible to visit the clinic and receive a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic was originally planned for residents of Sandy Hill only.

These clinics are operated as a drop-in format. Appointment cards will be distributed on site on the day of the clinic, on a first come, first served basis. Only residents who have not yet received a first dose of a vaccine are eligible. Second doses will not be distributed. Residents from outside the specific priority neighbourhoods will be directed on how to book available appointments in the provincial vaccine booking system.

The clinics will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. You must be at least 12 years old on the day of the clinic to receive a Pfizer vaccine and you must be 18 or older on the day of the clinic to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Several other pop-up clinics are scheduled for priority neighbourhoods this week.

OVERBROOK-MCARTHUR

Location: Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill St.

Dates: June 8 & 9

Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LEDBURY-HERON GATE-RIDGEMONT

Location: Ridgemont High School, 2597 Alta Vista Dr.

Dates: June 10 & 11

Time: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

RIVERVIEW

Location: Hillcrest High School, 1900 Dauphin Rd.

Dates: June 12 & 13

Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HAWTHORNE MEADOWS-SHEFFIELD GLEN