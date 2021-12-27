City extending snow route parking ban hours following winter storm

The City of Winnipeg is extending its Annual Snow Route Parking ban hours following Monday’s heavy snowfall.

Normally, the parking ban is in effect from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m., but starting on Tuesday at midnight, the ban will be in place from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The city said this change is in place to ensure these snow routes are cleared.

“Snow routes are a top priority for snow clearing and ice control to ensure that emergency vehicles can navigate quickly and safely around the city,” the city said in a release.

The extended parking ban will be in place until all snow clearing has been completed and Winnipeggers will be notified when it has been lifted. Once the extended ban has been lifted, the hours will shift back to 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

If vehicles are parked on these snow routes during the mentioned times, the owners could receive a ticket for $100, and they could be towed.

The city is reminding people to drive to the conditions and drive with caution when driving near heavy equipment.