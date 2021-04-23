City fire crews battle third significant wildland fire in past two days

The City of Winnipeg said fire crews were called to another wildland fire Friday – the third one in the past two days.

Shortly after 4 p.m. the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a large fire in a grassy area in Elmwood. The city said the fire – which was in the area of Chester Street and Thomas Avenue – was estimated to be the size of two football fields.

"With wind speeds gusting to over 40km/h, the fire was at serious risk of further spread," the city said in a news release.

Fire crews used specialized equipment and had the fire under control around 4:46 p.m.

The city said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"Conditions are very dry and residents are urged to be cautious in order to prevent these types of fires," the city said, adding this is the third significant fire in the past two days.

Another wildland fire was reported just after 5 a.m. on Friday near the Perimeter Highway and the La Salle River in St. Norbert. This one was estimated to be the size of six football fields.

Crews had it under control in less than two hours and no injuries were reported.

These fires come after crews battled a grass fire Thursday evening near Beaverhill Boulevard and Willowlake Crescent.

The city is reminding Winnipeggers that burning yard waste, garbage or scrap metal is not allowed within the city, and fires cannot be started even with a proper permit if winds or gusts reach more than 25 km/h.

It said Winnipeggers should never drop smoking materials into any kind of vegetation or out of vehicle windows.

-with files from CTV's Devon McKendrick