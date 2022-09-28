City funding tackles challenges homeless face through extreme weather
Organizations that assist the city's homeless population will be able to benefit from millions in funding to help protect Calgary's vulnerable populations from extreme weather events.
The Calgary Homeless Foundation (CHF) says the commitment from the City of Calgary will see $2.3 million over the next four years.
Officials say the money will be used to coordinate efforts with shelters, social agencies and outreach programs to help the homeless during severe weather.
"We are pleased that the city of Calgary has decided to continue supporting this critical initiative," said Patricia Jones, CHF CEO in a release.
"This new funding clearly indicates the city's commitment to work with community organizations like us to tackle the complex nature of homelessness."
Last year, the CHF was assisted by the city and the United Way to create warm spaces, provide winter essentials and support other efforts during extreme cold events.
That work continued as a need arose during the summer in Calgary.
The CHF's goal is to create "a year-round" plan to support Calgary's homeless during extreme weather conditions.
