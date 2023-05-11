City gets to work on new Oakwood Park dog park
Windsor pooches will have their tails wagging to learn construction has started on a new dog park.
The City of Windsor has started phase one of teh two-phase construction for the new park at Oakwood Park directly behind the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.
Phase one will start next week, and see construction crews work on drainage improvements, asphalt trails, and concrete pads, followed by grassrestoration.
City officials say teh work is expected to take about four weeks for construction and two weeks for restoration. Weather permitting, work should be finished by the end of June.
Officials say the dog park will really take shape in the second phase when fencing is installed in the fall. Installing the fence in the fall will allow for grass to grow throughout the summer.
The park is expected to be opened to the public and their furry friends by the end of the year.
Oakwood Park will remain open as construction is ongoing but users are asked to be cautious and avoid the construction area.
