City golf courses allow non-cohort play and spray parks to open starting Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, some city spray parks will re-open and golf courses will allow non-cohort play.

All three city golf courses will allow golfers to enjoy nine or 18-hole play with players outside their cohort.

City of Edmonton spray parks will have their taps turned on in June for the season.

All 73 spray parks throughout the city will be turned with the first parks opening on Tuesday.

The first parks will begin splashing water on Tuesday while the remainder will open throughout the month of June.

Spray park sites are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week and are free to use.

The city said the facilities will open as part of Stage 1 of the provincial reopening plan.

“The city is balancing its responsibilities for public safety with the opportunities to provide services Edmontonians enjoy,” said Andre Corbould, Edmonton city manager.

“We are enhancing some programs because it is safe to do so, and are planning ahead for the next steps towards recovery.”

Recreation centres, outdoor pools, and arenas will remain closed for the time being.