City hall and it’s inside workers’ union reach new labour contract


An undated image of London city hall. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

On Tuesday, council voted to finalize a new labour agreement with members of CUPE Local 101.

The union represents almost 900 inside workers at city hall in a wide range of roles providing municipal services.

The four-year contract runs from 2023 through 2026.

It includes wage increases of 3.2 per cent this year, and 3 per cent each of the remaining years.

