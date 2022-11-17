iHeartRadio

City Hall Christmas Tree lit up


The City Hall Christmas Tree is seen on Nov. 17, 2022. 9Image source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

A symbol of the Christmas season in Winnipeg was once again revealed Thursday night.

The City Hall Christmas Tree was lit up with lights shortly after 6 p.m., with Mayor Scott Gillingham doing the honours. 

Last year, the tree stood 50 feet tall, and had more than 8,000 decorations and 64,000 lights.

