City hall looks to tighten rules for election signs before 2022 campaign season

Councillors want to ensure new restrictions on the size and placement of election signs won’t also restrict democracy.

A report from the city clerk recommends several changes to the Election Sign By-law that would reduce the maximum height, prevent clusters of signs advertising the same candidate and push them farther back from roadways.

Several members of city council’s Corporate Services Committee, however, expressed hesitancy.

“What we’ve got now are two elections coming this year and a recommended by-law (change) that I think becomes too restrictive,” said Councillor Shawn Lewis.

“Signs, for any and all of us, were an integral part of our efforts to become elected,” added Mayor Ed Holder.

In October, civic administration received 1,007 responses to an online survey about election signs.

Response generally supported greater restrictions for roadside signs during elections, with 87.4 per cent expressing a desire for fewer roadside signs.

Among the most common responses:

environmental concerns

signs are too close together

signs are too large

signs are too close to roadways

oppose election signs on public property

Councillor Maureen Cassidy said London should follow the lead of some other municipalities that have put greater restrictions on election signs, particularly on public property.

“Thousands upon thousands of election signs on every possible public space in the city, with plastic (signs) everywhere is not a good look, and it does not speak to our declaration of a climate emergency,” explained Cassidy

Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan was unsatisfied with the report, suggesting the recommendations were primarily driven by the survey results and lacked data about the impact changes have had in other jurisdictions.

He also suggested civic administration review the wealth of academic research into the impact sign bylaws have on ensuring fair elections and a strong democracy.

“I think there are fair and reasonable changes we can make, but I want to understand the implications,” said Morgan

The committee unanimously recommended referring the report back to staff for more information.

A decision will be made before the provincial and municipal elections later this year.