City hall renamed 'Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion' for the weekend as Suicide Squad comes out
After a petition from A-list Hollywood celebrities, the City of Edmonton has renamed city hall Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion – for the weekend.
On Tuesday, The Suicide Squad cast that includes John Cena and Margot Robbie got on board with the petition to name a building after the Edmonton-born Fillion.
•‘Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion’ petition in Edmonton gets boost from John Cena, Margot Robbie
"I 100 per cent support this," Robbie said. "I really, really hope you succeed in this mission, Edmonton."
The city posted a tweet on Friday stating the "challenge had been accepted."
For the weekend, Edmonton will rename the downtown city hall to mark the premiere of Suicide Squad, where Fillion plays T.D.K.
What’s a more ‘Civilian Pavilion’ than Edmonton’s own City Hall?
For this weekend we’ve renamed our City Hall Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion to mark the premiere of #TheSuicideSquad! pic.twitter.com/pGNFZe10NA
-
Saskatoon Police locate two missing childrenSaskatoon Police Service (SPS) says two children who were reported missing Saturday have been found safe.
-
Gold medal win for Sherwood Park athlete in track cyclingKelsey Mitchell, who is from Sherwood Park, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in North YorkA man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in North York Saturday night.
-
Bede's late field goal gives Argonauts 23-20 victory over StampedersBoris Bede kicked a 32-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Toronto Argonauts opened their season with a 23-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders Saturday.
-
Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown TorontoA woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.
-
'Don't drink and drive': Family of man killed by alleged impaired driver raising awarenessThe family of a Calgary man killed last summer while riding his bicycle is raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.
-
Monte Lake residents say wildfire flare ups continue to damage buildingsAs the White Rock Lake wildfire raced toward the community of Monte Lake, people grabbed what they could, jumped in their vehicles and got out of town.
-
Thunderstorm brings flash flooding in Campbell RiverRain was a welcome sight in B.C. Saturday, but for Campbell River residents, it might have been too much of a good thing.
-
Man seriously injured in Scarborough house fireA fire that broke out at a house in Scarborough Saturday evening sent one man to hospital in serious condition.