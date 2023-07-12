City hall seeks potentially $40 million in federal funds to help tackle housing crisis in Windsor, Ont.

Administration at Windsor City Hall has the green light to seek millions in federal funding to help get more buildings into the air to ease the worsening housing crisis in Ontario.

On Monday, council approved an administrative request to seek funding from the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) which aims to incentivize more densification, affordable housing and mixed-use construction.

“Our hope is to hopefully set the table for developers, residents, [and] others to take advantage of some of the programs and initiatives that we’re setting up,” said Joe Baker, the senior economic development officer at the City of Windsor. “One of them even is an affordable housing community improvement plan.”

The program could potentially see $40 million paid out over four years to the city to entice developers to build needed housing stock. The report to council describes the HAF’s function as driving “transformational change” in housing supply.

Speaking with CTV News Windsor concerning a recent report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) detailing the worsening housing crisis in the region — particularly as it relates to the rental market — Baker points to the HAF as a way to help build much-needed supply in a market that has been dominated by single-detached homes.

“We haven’t had to build purpose-built rentals,” said Baker.

CMHC reports cities like Windsor are increasingly becoming unaffordable not only for buyers, but for renters as well as rising rents price out low and even middle-income residents.

“Someone that’s looking to rent an apartment in Windsor that has a decent income really has a hard time finding any place that’s affordable,” said Anthony Passarelli, a senior analyst at CMHC.

Baker said the city is taking action to address the lack of rental supply, pointing to development charge incentives that waive fees based on how many bedrooms are included in approved projects.

MORE PERMITS

Evidence of a changing tact on housing is found within the building department’s permitting data.

More apartment buildings are going up in Windsor and more permits are being issued.

According to figures from the City of Windsor from 2015-2022, since 2019 there has been a marked increase in the number of permits issued for apartment buildings to meet rental demand. However, that follows four years of fewer than 60 permits issued for apartments.

Baker said it’s a changing trend he expects to continue in the near-term.

“That’s kind of the trend you’re seeing over the last several years and we expect that to continue, hopefully with our initiatives that we’re planning to put forward that will certainly continue to go up,” said Baker.

A switch to e-permitting in 2021 within the building department meant residential data wasn’t available at the time of publication.

HAF DEADLINE

Currently, CMHC hasn’t set a deadline for HAF project submissions, but expects to open a portal this summer and accept applications over a 45-day period.

The report to council shows planned initiatives are estimated to cost $10 million.

Baker said even with planned projects in the pipeline already, it will likely take a minimum of two years for significant supply to come online.

“It’s all dependent on some things that are out of our control,” said Baker. “Over the next six months to a year, we’re going to work though these initiatives.”

The HAF program is expected to lead to 100,000 more housing permits across Canada.