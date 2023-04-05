City hall to drop COVID-19 vaccination policy

A year and a half after city hall mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and council, the policy is ending.

In fall 2021, a proof of vaccination policy was approved for members of London, Ont. city council.

The requirement for politicians was to be kept consistent with an administrative policy that required municipal employees to be vaccinated or provide a valid medical or Human Rights exemption.

That vaccination policy for staff has now ended.

A new report to the Corporate Services Committee concludes, “To align with the discontinuance of the staff-oriented administrative policy, it is recommended that the council policy and related amendments be repealed.”

In 2022, Integrity Commissioner Gregory Stewart ruled then-Councillor Michael Van Holst violated four counts of the Code of Conduct by promoting an online creed, The Order of Freedom, as a valid exemption to the policy.

The committee will consider repealing council’s vaccination policy on April 11.