City hall to drop COVID-19 vaccination policy
A year and a half after city hall mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and council, the policy is ending.
In fall 2021, a proof of vaccination policy was approved for members of London, Ont. city council.
The requirement for politicians was to be kept consistent with an administrative policy that required municipal employees to be vaccinated or provide a valid medical or Human Rights exemption.
That vaccination policy for staff has now ended.
A new report to the Corporate Services Committee concludes, “To align with the discontinuance of the staff-oriented administrative policy, it is recommended that the council policy and related amendments be repealed.”
In 2022, Integrity Commissioner Gregory Stewart ruled then-Councillor Michael Van Holst violated four counts of the Code of Conduct by promoting an online creed, The Order of Freedom, as a valid exemption to the policy.
The committee will consider repealing council’s vaccination policy on April 11.
-
'We have to break the cycle': Vancouver leaders, B.C. premier defend tent city decampmentThe premier and Vancouver's top officials defended their approach to Wednesday's takedown of the Downtown Eastside tent encampment with police enforcement, insisting safety issues had escalated to the point they had to act.
-
Calgary Flames keep playoff hopes alive with victory over Winnipeg JetsAndrew Mangiapane and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and assist as the Calgary Flames kept their playoff hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.
-
Barrie councillors eye future with multiple major developments on the tableThe Barrie council chambers were fuller than usual Wednesday evening as many people turned out to have their voices heard on two major developments being proposed.
-
Minor injuries after pedestrian struck by carA pedestrian suffered minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in east London, Ont. Wednesday night.
-
'It is about all of us as a community': Manitoba looks to create new strategy to train policeThe province is looking to create a new strategy when it comes to police training in Manitoba.
-
More Scrubbi cleaning contractors come forward with allegations of missing payMore contractors with Vancouver-based cleaning company Scrubbi have come forward with allegations that they have not been paid what they are owed.
-
Phone scammers posing as victim services employees, Burnaby RCMP warnThe Burnaby RCMP are warning the public of a phone scam after a fraudster posing as a victim services employee from the force contacted a man in his 80s last week.
-
WRPS investigate break-and-enter in WaterlooThe Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after receiving reports of a break-and-enter at a Waterloo residence, through an unlocked door.
-
Kitchener Rangers to play game 4 without captain PinelliThe Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.