City helping Winnipeggers get rid of Christmas trees

With the holiday season winding down, the City of Winnipeg is helping residents get rid of their Christmas trees.

Through the ‘Let’s Chip In’ program, the city is encouraging residents to recycle their real Christmas trees at one of 10 drop-off locations from Dec. 27 to Jan 31.

All decorations, tinsel, stands and plastic tree bags should be removed from the trees. Winnipeggers are asked to not leave any plastic bags or garbage at the drop-off locations.

The trees brought to the depots will be turned into wood chip mulch, which will be available for pick-up in early January.

A full list of the drop-off locations, which include Kildonan Park, the Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot and the St. James Civic Centre, can be found online.

Christmas trees can also be dropped off year-round at the 4R Winnipeg Depots.