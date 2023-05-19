City hires senior advisor on homelessness to help agencies work together

The city has created a new job to help address the growing issue of homelessness in Winnipeg.

The new senior advisor on homelessness will work with all agencies helping the city's unhoused population.

Siloam Mission is on the front lines of Winnipeg's homelessness crisis.

But it isn't battling the problem by itself. The organization says it works with other service agencies.

"We share some databases and information with other shelters to try and better serve the people we know are accessing services at multiple places," said Luke Thiessen, communications manager with Siloam Mission.

Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham wants to expand this type of collaboration.

"There are some organizations that are working really well with others and they're intentional about their collaboration," he said. "But there's other agencies that I think maybe are more so siloed – and that may not be intentional – but it might just be. They're so focused on the day-to-day work that they're doing."

Gillingham wants his new senior advisor Jarred Baker to coordinate between all the agencies.

Baker has 15 years of experience in the social services field, and says he will work to address some of the challenges our city is facing.

"Mayor Gillingham has talked about people rowing in the same direction. So that's sort of what we have to get, is all of our resources working together," Baker said.

But it won't happen overnight.

"I don't want to come in and say I've got all the answers and a plan. I've got to meet with other people and sort of figure that out," said Baker.

Thiessen is excited about the idea.

"I like the idea of having this advisor to be able to engage with the work we're doing and other agencies like ours. I think we're really encouraged to see him taking that step and we're excited to be able to work together," he said.

Baker's first day on the job will be June 5, 2023.