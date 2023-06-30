City hosting demo electric vehicle events

Put the pedal to the metal and save the planet.

While most people still drive with internal combustion engines in their cars, the days are numbered as to when you'll be switching over to electric vehicles or EVs.

To that end, the city of Barrie is giving residents and visitors a chance to learn about and test drive an electric vehicle.

The Discover EV events are being held in July at the Spirit Catcher parking lot (20 Simcoe Street).

The official launch will take place on Canada Day.

The Discover EV events are a hosted partnership with Plug 'n Drive and supported by a grant from Natural Resources Canada's Zero Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative.

At the events, there will be:

Interactive learning displays.

An EV test drive activity in some of the latest EV models.

An EV charging station showcase.

Takeaway materials that contain everything you need to know about electric cars.

Plug 'n Drive is a non-profit organization committed to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in order to maximize their environmental and economic benefits.

Find more information on how the city is working to ensure the community is ready to meet the needs of current and future electric vehicle owners online.