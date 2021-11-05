City in the red over $2M from Parker Lands legal bills

A lawsuit over the Parker Lands development is pushing the City of Winnipeg’s legal bills into the red.

The property and development department is projecting a $2.18 million over-expenditure for external legal fees related to litigation.

A report says the main driver of the costs is to pay for outside lawyers who represent four city employees named in the $30 million suit over the Parker Lands development.

It says the current and past city staff are entitled to have their own representation.

Gem Equities launched the lawsuit in 2018, claiming city officials delayed the project, known as Fulton Grove, for years.

The plan, approved by city council in 2020, proposes hundreds of housing units including towers and townhouses near the rapid transit corridor.