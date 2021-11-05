City in the red over $2M from Parker Lands legal bills
A lawsuit over the Parker Lands development is pushing the City of Winnipeg’s legal bills into the red.
The property and development department is projecting a $2.18 million over-expenditure for external legal fees related to litigation.
A report says the main driver of the costs is to pay for outside lawyers who represent four city employees named in the $30 million suit over the Parker Lands development.
It says the current and past city staff are entitled to have their own representation.
Gem Equities launched the lawsuit in 2018, claiming city officials delayed the project, known as Fulton Grove, for years.
The plan, approved by city council in 2020, proposes hundreds of housing units including towers and townhouses near the rapid transit corridor.
-
Fridays for the Future celebrates three years of protests in SudburyOn Friday, a small but mighty group celebrated three years of protests in Sudbury.
-
Teenage boy taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in AirdrieA teenage boy was taken to hospital Friday night after being struck by a vehicle.
-
Partnership signed between Sault College and NogdawindaminSault College and Nogdawindamin Family and Community Services are working together to provide educational opportunities to Indigenous youth transitioning out of foster care.
-
Federal minister visits burned ship off B.C. coast, offers no timeline for planned Indigenous-led Marine Safety CentreCanada's Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard was in Victoria Friday to get a firsthand look at the MV Zim Kingston disaster and the coast guard's response to it.
-
-
Overnight shelter in Sudbury forced to turn away clientsOff the Street Shelter has had to turn away eight to ten clients a night in the past week as more people seek warmth and shelter.
-
Big Nickel Hockey Tournament underway in SudburyThe 41st annual Big Nickel Hockey Tournament is taking place at five arenas across Greater Sudbury.
-
-
'Just return them': 5 more plaques stolen from Edmonton Firefighters MemorialPlaques at a monument helping memorialize Edmonton's fallen firefighters were stolen for the second time this year.