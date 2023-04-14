City increasing downtown parking rates starting May 1

Parking rates are going up in parts of downtown Edmonton, the city has announced.

Starting May 1, the city will increase rates in EPark zones from $3.50 to $4.50.

The increase will apply to what the city calls "high-demand areas," on Rice Howard Way, 103 Street between 102 Avenue and 103 Avenue, and 104 Street between Jasper Avenue and 104 Avenue.

Paid parking hours are being extended by one hour in the morning and three in the evening. Right now, parking is free after 6 p.m.

Free parking on Sunday is also being eliminated.

The city says the changes are consistent with other Canadian cities that have adjusted pricing in response to parking demand.

Additionally, monthly parking rates will be increased from $315 to $350 at all city-owned parkades, which the city says puts prices in line with other indoor parking facilities downtown.

Free curbside parking will also be reduced from 30 minutes to 15 minutes.

The city will also remove 68 EPark zones which are in low demand, and convert them to two- or three-hour time restricted zones.

To allow the public to adjust to the changes, the city says enforcement will be eased from May 1 to 15, and will be fully enforced again on May 15.

On June 1, the city will add 13 new EPark zones, which it says will help increase turnover.

The locations for the new zones include:

Three zones in the 124 Street Business Improvement Area,

Five zones in the Old Strathcona Business Improvement Area,

Two zones in the Kingsway Business Improvement Area, and

Three zones in the Downtown Business Improvement Area.

One city councillor says the increased parking fees are much needed.

"Recognizing that parking prices have not changed much over the last 20 years, I think that’s an indicator that this needed to be looked at," Coun. Ashley Salvador said.

"Parking pricing is a tool. And it's a tool for managing parking demand."

But business owners downtown aren't as sure about the increases.

Puneeta McByran of the Downtown Business Association says parking is one of the biggest complaints owners hear from customers.

"I have heard a lot of feedback from businesses about the extended hours, the Sundays, the higher prices, and the monthly parking," she said Thursday. "That’s all in all, got some people pretty grumpy downtown."

With many shops and restaurants downtown still recovering from the pandemic, McBryan fears making drivers pay more for parking won't draw more business downtown.

"That's a deciding factor for some customers."

More information about EPark is available on the city's website.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson.