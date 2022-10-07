City inspecting downtown Regina parkade after structural concerns raised

The City of Regina is looking into a complaint about structural concerns at a downtown parking garage.

In a statement, the city confirmed it was contacted with a concern about the DoubleTree hotel’s parkade. The city said it has contacted the property owner about the concerns.

Laura Armitage, the general manager of the DoubleTree hotel, said the hotel takes health and safety matters seriously.

The hotel was expecting city inspectors to visit the parkade on Friday. It is also planning on having private engineers conduct another assessment. If any issues are identified, action will be taken, Armitage said.

Following the inspection, the city said the engineering report would not be shared publicly due to privacy laws, however, the owner can choose to share the results.

“The city would rely on an independent review by a professional to determine if a structure is safe and if any protocols or repairs are required,” the City of Regina said in a statement.

“The city would not notify the public unless it was required for their safety and wellbeing.”

Recent Reddit posts raised concerns about the parkade, after the user posted pictures showing cracks, peeling paint and exposed rebar in parts of the garage.

The user said they had contacted the city about their concerns.

According to the DoubleTree, engineers inspected the parkade prior to rooftop concerts held in 2020 and 2021. The engineers determined heavy staging equipment for the concerts could be positioned safely at that time.

The DoubleTree hotel is located on Broad Street in downtown Regina. The parkade can be accessed from Osler Street.

