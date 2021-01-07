Twenty five tickets were issued to people who failed to comply with the city's mask bylaw since Dec.30, the city announced Thursday, bringing the total number of tickets issued for non-compliance to 98 since the city introduced the bylaw Aug.1.

One ticket was also issued for failure to display the proper signage, the first one issued since last summer.

On Dec. 11, the city increased the fines people must pay for non-compliance, from $50 to $100 for the first offence, $200 for the second and $300 for the third.

Overall, 111 violation tickets have been issued since a local state of public health emergency was declared Nov. 24, 2020, including 19 since Dec. 30.

The city also reminded everyone that public health guidelines must be followed even outdoors, including maintaining two metres of distance on skating rinks or wearing a mask if distancing isn't possible.

It's also recommended that people wear masks when tying skates in bench areas or sitting by fire pits.

Calgarians wishing to report suspected violations can submit questions, concerns or report complaints to Alberta Health Services online or by calling 1-833-415-9179, or to The City by contacting 311 or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

More information is available on Calgary.ca/covid19.