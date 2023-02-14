City launches new residential rental licensing pilot study

The City of Windsor is launching a new Residential Rental Licensing Pilot Study aimed at improving safety in rental housing.

The two-year pilot study begins with the proclamation of a new by-law requiring property owners in wards 1 and 2 that have four or fewer units to secure a residential rental licence for each rented unit.

To secure a licence, property owners will need to take the following steps:

Complete a licence application form

Confirm ownership and show proper insurance

Provide a local contact for the unit

Show that the unit meets legislated requirements, including Building Code, Fire Code, and Electrical Safety Standards

City officials say licence applications will be due by May 31, 2023.

By-law enforcement staff will focus on education and outreach before the application deadline. Officers will then shift their activities to enforcement efforts focused on unlicensed properties as of June 1.

Additional information and links to application forms are available on the city’s website.