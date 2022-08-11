City launches pilot project for vendors on Dundas Place

The City of London has created a new pilot project that will allow permit vendors to operate on Dundas Place between Ridout Street and Wellington downtown.

With more spacious sidewalks on Dundas Place, street vendors will have the space to temporarily operate outdoors.

Vendors have been a part of larger events on the street for several years, and this pilot program makes it easier for vendors to operate on Dundas Place more frequently,” said Ryan Craven, the manager of core area programs with the City of London.

“Merchants with existing brick and mortar locations can also participate to expand their business to outdoor locations along the flexible street.”

Vendors looking to sell art pieces, crafts, and handmade goods will be able to apply. Food vendors are not able to apply, according to the city.

“The new street vendor pilot program adds to the dynamic energy of Dundas Place and helps expand the variety of products available, while creating more affordable entry points to our local entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Kathy McLaughlin, business development manager at MainStreet London.

“We look forward to working with this new group of vendors and helping them grow their businesses downtown.”

Accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles will not be compromised while vendors are set up, the city said in a news release.

There is a $25 fee for vendors per quarter, or vendors can pay an annual $100 fee.

Those looking to apply have to provide proof of insurance.