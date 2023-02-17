City launches trio of affordable housing initiatives
The City of Calgary is launching three initiatives to create more affordable housing, and to remove a barrier facing low-income renters.
Urban Indigenous housing organizations will be given $6 million in capital grants.
And non-profits will receive $7.5 million to build housing on three parcels of surplus land that the city will sell at below market value.
And $200,000 will go to help Calgarians pay for expenses like damage deposits and first month's rent.
"Housing is and remains an intersectional and wicked challenge, which requires partnerships and ideas from all orders of government, from non-profits and industry to rise to the challenge," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.
The nearly $14 million was approved by council during budget deliberations last fall.
