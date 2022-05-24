City lifts fire ban in Greater Sudbury

Effective immediately, Greater Sudbury is lifting the fire ban that was declared May 11.

"The ban was declared because of dry conditions related to preventable brush fires and their spread," the city said in a news release Tuesday.

"The fire hazard has improved with cooler temperatures and recent rain showers."

The news means campfires, chiminea fireplaces, crop residue fires and other types of outdoor burning are permitted.

The city urges residents to be cautious around any outdoor fires, and never leave a fire unattended.

"The city continues to closely monitor the fire hazard status and will inform residents should the fire ban be reinstated," the release said.

