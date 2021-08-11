City lifts fire ban in Winnipeg

The fire ban in Winnipeg is being lifted, allowing residents to once again use their fire pits and charcoal or wood-burning barbecues.

The fire ban is being lifted at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The ban had been in place since July 14 in Winnipeg, banning residents from open fires, using backyard fire pits or charcoal and wood-burning barbecues, setting off fireworks, or using fire pits in city parks.

The city said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service will start issuing permits for open-air fires and fireworks as of August 12.

The city thanked residents for complying with the fire ban while it was in place.

"Residents must continue to exercise caution to prevent wildland and grass fires, and are reminded that burning yard waste, garbage, or scrap material is still prohibited within city limits and can result in a fine," the city said in a statement.

The city said fires are also prohibited if winds exceed 25 km/h.

"It is also important to never dispose of smoking materials in any sort of vegetation or from vehicle windows. Butts should also never be put out in planter pots."

The city suggests residents thin and prune vegetation, clean-up brush, leaves grass and debris, water plants and vegetation in the 10 metres around the home.

More information can be found online.