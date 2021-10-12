City Lights Bookshop has new owners, will remain open

A landmark business in downtown London has sold, but will continue on under new ownership.

The City Lights Bookshop was put up for sale in September, and announced via Twitter over the weekend a new owner has been found, and will continue to operate the store that has been a fixture downtown for 46 years.

No details have been released on who has purchased the business or when the change will take effect.

Owners Jim Capel and Teresa Tarasewicz say they are working on the transition behind the scenes.

We r exceedingly thankful & excited to announce that The Good Ship City Lights will continue to sail on in Downtown #ldnont under new ownership. We r working on the transition behind the scenes & will make a detailed media announcement once things are in place. We❤️ you all. pic.twitter.com/Qn7Fu5Sxc0