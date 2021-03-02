Ottawa Public Health has released a list of the neighbourhoods that will be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

On Monday, the city opened up vaccination appointments to residents 80 years of age or older and to adult recipients of chronic home-care in the Riverview, Emerald Woods, Sawmill Creek, Heron Gate, Heatherington, Ledbury, and Ridgemont neighbourhoods.

The vaccines will be administered at temporary popup clinics in these neighbouroods.

In a memo sent late Tuesday afternoon, Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vera Etches, laid out a list of other high-priority neighbourhoods where vaccination clinics will pop up.

The neighbourhoods are as follows, in alphabetical order:

Bayshore - Belltown

Britannia Village

Carleton Heights - Rideauview

Carlington

Carson Grove - Carson Meadows

Greenboro East

Hawthorne Meadows - Sheffield Glen

Hunt Club East - Western Community

Hunt Club Park

Lowertown

Manor Park

Overbrook - McArthur

Parkwood Hills - Stewart Farm

Sandy Hill

Vanier North

Vanier South

West Centretown

Whitehaven - Queensway Terrace North

The memo does not say which of these neighbourhoods will be next, specifically, but the city plans to announce new popup clinics every week.

"The location of additional clinics will be announced on Mondays as staff proceed through planning for these neighbourhoods in the coming weeks," Dr. Etches wrote. "Details on the roll out to the next priority neighbourhoods including specific maps will be provided on a regular basis moving forward."

The pop-up vaccination clinics will only be available to individuals who are born in or before 1941 or who are adult recipients of chronic home care and who live in these neighbourhoods. Eligibility will be determined by an applicant's postal code, using OPH's eligibility screening tool.