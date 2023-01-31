iHeartRadio

City looking at buying riverfront property at former Abars location


Former Abars Tavern location at Riverside Drive East and Lauzon Road in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

The City of Windsor is considering the purchase of more riverfront property.

In September, councillor JoAnne Gignac asked administration to look into acquiring vacant property at Riverside Drive East and Lauzon Road.

Where the Abars Tavern once stood, a report to council Monday night describes the property as being four addresses with two different owners.

The city plans to try to purchase the property or consider expropriation as a last resort.

