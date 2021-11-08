City looking at bylaw for temporary shelters

The City of Saskatoon is looking at amending the zoning bylaw to help establish temporary emergency shelters for those who are homeless as winter approaches.

“Administration has been approached by community groups who have expressed an interest in providing safe housing and/or temporary shelters, this winter, for those in need.” says a report from city administration presented during Monday’s planning and development committee meeting.

The report says the recent “tent city” that popped up in Regina has led the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) to have discussions with other larger cities.

“What is currently in process is, in response to three encampment fires and one abandoned campfire at inadequate and unsafe housing alternatives, identified as encampments, the SFD needed to take a proactive approach towards encampments that pose a risk to life safety and property,” the report says.

Administration says accommodating requests for temporary shelters requires consideration for building code requirements and the zoning bylaw while making sure regulations are met regarding life and fire safety.

The report says a proposal will be submitted to amend the zoning bylaw to provide a definition for Emergency Residential Shelters and adding new language with respect to regulations.

The proposal is slated to be submitted November 22nd during a city council public hearing.