City looking for bids for snow disposal site
The City of Winnipeg is looking for a contractor to build a larger snow disposal site.
A request for proposals for a new snow disposal site on Wilkes Avenue has gone live, with the goal of building a bigger site to dispose of snow in winter.
Michael Cantor, manager of street maintenance with the city, said the loss of a disposal site at Kenaston due to a land deal and the expropriation of the current Wilkes Avenue site for Perimeter Highway interchange work, prompted the decision for the larger site.
“We need to replace those two dumps in with one dump that would have the capacity of both dumps to continue and provide service to Winnipeggers,” he said.
Cantor said the site will be 800,000 cubic metres, and will be built a short distance from the current Wilkes Dump Site.
“It's a city-owned property, it's close to the Perimeter, it has access to trucks,” he said. “So it's very similar to the existing worksite.”
Bids on the project close on June 22.
Cantor says the snow disposal site is expected to be operational this winter, with the construction being completely finished in 2024.
-
Grass fire breaks out in southeast Calgary's Manchester Industrial AreaCalgary firefighters scrambled to attack a grass fire that broke out in the southeast, near an Amazon warehouse, between Builders Road and Manitou Road, around 8:30 p.m., Friday evening.
-
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in CanadaDespite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
-
Water advisory in effect for KagawongA water advisory is in effect for Kagawong on Manitoulin Island. Public Health Sudbury and Districts say a loss of water pressure created conditions that has compromised the safety of the community's drinking water.
-
Siksika Nation breaks ground on Crowfoot Public Safety BuildingSiksika Nation has broken ground and construction is underway on its new Crowfoot Public Safety Building on the eastern side of the reserve.
-
Ribfest returns to OrilliaA favourite seasonal food has returned to the Sunshine City.
-
Pre-prom fundraiser being held for woman battling cancer for sixth timeA chance encounter is bringing a much-needed source of support to a woman who is running out of fingers to count the number of fights she's had with cancer.
-
Group of women turning challenges into opportunitiesThey say when life throws you lemons, make lemonade. A group of women is taking that mantra to a whole new level.
-
One person seriously injured in stabbing at Scarborough parkOne person has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Scarborough on Friday evening.
-
'We can't just stop here': Downtown Mission hosts community cleanup eventThe Downtown Mission held a community cleanup event, which saw more than 50 people pick up debris and trash between Elliott and Erie Streets.