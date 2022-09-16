City looking for input on potential fire station no. 8 in southeast Regina

The City of Regina is looking for input from residents in regard to the potential site of a future fire station.

Currently, a vacant two-acre lot at the corner of Chuka Boulevard and Primrose Green Drive in southeast Regina has been identified as a probable location, according to a release from the city.

Residents are invited to a come-and-go information night on Sept. 22 at Ecole St. Elizabeth School from 5-7 p.m. to discuss the potential location of the new fire station with city officials, the release said.

A need for what would be fire station no. 8 was identified in the City of Regina Fire Master Plan that was recently approved by city council.

The city said the new fire station is required because of the growing population in the southeast part of the city.

Currently Fire Headquarters is located at 1205 Ross Ave, Fire Station No. 1 is at 2585 13th Ave. (est. 1986), Fire Station No. 2 is on 1770 9th Ave. North (est. 2001), Fire Station No. 3 is located at 2640 31st Ave. (est. 1991), Fire Station No. 4 3855 Dewdney Ave. East (est. 2010), Fire Station No. 5 2700 E Arens Rd. (est. 2001), Fire Station No. 6 303 Rink Ave. (est. 1979) and Fire Station No. 7 is located at 132 Victoria Ave. East (est. 1984), according to the city's website.

