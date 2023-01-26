City looking for possible locations for new housing hub

City of Windsor officials are hoping to identifying potential locations for a new housing hub and is asking for expressions of interest.

The city is seeking submissions from interested parties who own property.

Here is some specific criteria the city is looking for:

An ideal site will have a minimum land area of 80,000 square feet to a maximum of 150,000 square feet, and this land area can be achieved by consolidating abutting properties. In addition, if a site is abutting an existing city-owned property where the addition of said site creates a combined parcel exceeding 100,000 square feet, this site would also be considered.

The site must be within two kilometres of emergency shelters.

Preference will be given to sites that comprise an entire block (municipal right-of-way on all four sides).

Property located close to residential areas and not within a commercial corridor or abutting a school would be beneficial.

The city will consider both vacant and improved land regardless of zoning. If existing use is anything other than residential, additional documentation may be requested. This could include environmental site assessments, a record of site condition or any other document related to the past use of the site and current environmental condition. Preference may be given to vacant land or land within compatible zoning designations.

The city will consider submissions of property/land acquisitions as well as lease backs.

Interested parties must submit a sealed expression of interest to the city’s purchasing supervisor or send an electronic submission via email to purchasing@citywindsor.ca on or before Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at 11:30:59 a.m. Fax submissions will not be accepted.

The city currently operates the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) at the site of the former Windsor Water World. City officials say the operation of the facility has demonstrated the benefits of offering services in this holistic way, but the existing site and building are not ideal for the long term.