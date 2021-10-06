City looking for public input on Walkerville Theming and Districting Plan

The City of Windsor is asking for the public’s feedback on the Walkerville Theming and Districting Plan.

Mayor Drew Dilkens was joined by Ward 4 councillor Chris Holt and BrookMcIlroy senior associate Nathan Flach to unveil the latest conceptual designs for the plan on Wednesday.

“The Walkerville Theming and Districting Plan will maximize the economic, social and cultural potential of this historic neighbourhood,” said Dilkens. “The plan builds on Walkerville’s many strengths and creates new opportunities to make this special place even more inviting, lively and prosperous.”

The proposal, once finalized by council, is intended to serve as a blueprint for the development and beautification of historic Walkerville for the next 20 years.

The artistic renderings designed by BrookMcIlroy were guided by ideas and suggestions submitted from over 400 residents who took part in public consultations between 2018 and 2020.

“This vision includes the suggestions of many residents, including those from Walkerville, who submitted ideas that have been key to creating a forward-looking plan that will have far-reaching and positive effects on our community for decades into the future,” adds Dilkens.

The plan proposes nine initiatives, improvements, projects and opportunities (IIPOs) that build on Walkerville’s rich legacy, iconic architecture and strategic location to maximize the area’s economic potential while optimizing its social and cultural value.

“The Walkerville Theming and Districting Plan is an exciting project because it is rooted in community and business needs. Exercises in placemaking are meant to bolster the quality of life for all community members by celebrating the public realm that ties us all together,” said Holt.

These initiatives include creating more greenspace, building new, well-connected parks, plazas, active mobility corridors, mixed-use developments, pedestrianized streets, gateways, unique signage and wayfinding programs that celebrate the history and heritage of Walkerville.

The project also identifies three distinct districts:

The Walkerville Distillery District, located in the historic Hiram Walker Distillery area

The Walkerville Commercial District, the area along Wyandotte Street

The Walkerville Neighbourhood, as defined by the residential streets

Before the proposal proceeds to council, residents are encouraged to review the plan at walkervilledistrictingplan.com and complete the online survey to provide feedback. The online public consultation will be open until October 27.

Mayor Dilkens also announced that work will begin on the southeast corner of Riverside Drive East and Devonshire Road this year to build the new parkette where a commemorative sculpture of Hiram Walker, the founder of Walkerville, will be installed, creating the district’s first picturesque gateway to the community.

A celebration in honour of Hiram Walker’s 206th birthday will be held to inaugurate the parkette on July 4, 2022.