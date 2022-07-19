City looks at salary increase to help retain non-union staff

A report going to Windsor city council is asking to reevaluate how staff is attracted to and retained at city hall.

The city currently pays staff at a rate that is in the 50th percentile compared to similar sized municipalities.

The report says the city is having a hard time finding and hiring qualified candidates, who are getting scooped up by other towns and cities.

The recommendation going before council will ask for a salary pay bump to the 60th percentile to keep workers in Windsor.

Windsor is being compared to Chatham-Kent, Kitchener, Guelph, Thunder Bay, Greater Sudbury, Brampton, London, Hamilton, and the regions of Halton, Niagara, Waterloo, and Durham in the report