City looks forward to next stage of new mega hospital

City of Windsor officials say they are looking forward to the next stage of the process to bring a $2-billion mega hospital to the region.

The Divisional Court released its decision Wednesday denying a motion for an Extension of Time to appeal certain parts of an earlier decision issued by the Divisional Court in July 2020. This marks the third time that the group of opponents to the new acute care hospital’s future location has been ruled against.

“There’s been a great deal of tax payer dollars spent on litigating what is for most a fantastic once-in-a-lifetime project for our entire region, so I truly hope this is the end of the challenges,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “We need this hospital; we have an excellent site for this hospital; and we have the support of the provincial government and the residents of Windsor-Essex to move forward.”

The proposed site for the hospital is on County Road 42 and 9th Concession near the Windsor airport.