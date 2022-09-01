City looks to add solar wall to Pan Am pool

The city is looking to add some solar energy to Pan Am pool to cut costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

The city is applying for third-party funding for a proposed project to add a new solar wall and air handling unit to Winnipeg's premier pool.

An administrative report says a consultant was recently hired to assess Pan Am's aging mechanical systems and greenhouse gas savings. The consultant said the new solar wall and air handling unit upgrade could result in $7.28 million in savings.

The city said the pool was built in 1966-67 and serves the entire population of Winnipeg.

"Although various renovations and facility upgrade projects have been undertaken in the years since the Pool opened, significant components of the building’s mechanical systems are older and outdated, and do not meet modern day efficiency standards and contemporary environmental/sustainability benchmarks," the report reads.

If the application is successful, the city needs to then come up with a funding strategy for the project. The report said the Government of Canada’s Low Carbon Economy Fund could cover up to 40 per cent of the project's cost.

The project is set to be discussed at the Property and Development, Heritage, and Downtown Development meeting on Sept. 8.