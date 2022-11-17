City makes more temporary washrooms available to combat Shigella outbreak

The city is making more temporary washroom facilities available to Edmonton’s vulnerable population in the wake of a Shigella outbreak.

As of Thursday morning, 173 people in Edmonton have been identified with Shigella. Of those, 115 required hospitalization.

The city says the outbreak is primarily affecting members of Edmonton’s inner city population.

The disease is commonly associated with diarrhea, fever, nausea and stomach cramps. It can cause severe illness resulting in hospitalization and spreads when someone comes in contact with fecal matter from an infected person, or by eating food contaminated by the bacteria.

A number of temporary washroom trailer facilities that were scheduled to close on Oct. 31 will remain open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, in an effort to minimize the spread of the disease, the city says.

The washrooms are located at:

Kinistinaw Park - 10249 96 Street

Bissell Centre East - 10523 96 Street (open 24 hours a day startingNov. 21)

Boyle Street Community Services - 10116 105 Avenue (includes a mobile shower trailer)

Butler Park /Jasper Place Transit Center - Stony Plain Road and 157 Street

Alberta Avenue Community League - 9210 118 Avenue

Additionally, a new mobile washroom has been added at the Mustard Seed on 96 Street, and will include laundry and shower trailers.

Another washroom will also be installed at 10515 100 Street.

A task force with members from the city, Alberta Health Services, Alberta Health, Alberta Community and Social Services, and local shelters is also mobilizing additional resources for the community, including:

Distribution of over 1,500 copies of an AHS outbreak information handout

Creation and distribution of 500 personal care kits

Expanded access to existing hygiene sites, including extended hours of operation at downtown shelters and community agencies.

A team of care providers from multiple agencies to provide outreach care and testing across multiple areas where people could be at risk of illness.

Downtown shelters and agencies are assisting with requests for and distribution of clean clothes donations.

The task force will meet weekly and monitor the case numbers and impact of the additional resources.

AHS says while the risk to the general public remains low, proper hand hygiene helps prevent the spread of many illnesses, including Shigella.