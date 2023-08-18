City manager can't say how long fence around Regina City Hall will remain up

A fence around Regina City Hall that was put up after a homeless encampment was taken down in July will remain up indefinitely, according to the City of Regina.

The city says the lawn was left in bad shape and it doesn't have the estimated $60,000 to repair it.

Regina’s city manager Niki Anderson said right now, she does not know when the fence will be removed.

Following the removal of the encampment by Regina Police Service and Regina Fire, the site was cleaned up but the city said it will be unable to restore the lawn due to a lack of funds.

“I had no money in this year’s budget to redo the front of city hall,” Anderson said. “The work plan for [city] parks staff had been set for the summer, so we’ve tried to make sure that is fenced off and away where residents can still easily enter the building.”

Anderson said money to restore the courtyard might not be available until the 2024 budget, which would mean the fence would stay in place for the rest of 2023.

When the encampment was taken down, it had around 80 tents in it and had been in place around city hall for more than a month.

-- With files from Wayne Mantyka.