City mourns former Waterloo Mayor Brian Turnbull
Brian Turnbull, who served as Waterloo's mayor for three terms, has died.
Turnbull served as mayor for nine years, from 1988 to 1997. He spent more than 20 years serving on council, starting his time in municipal politics in 1972.
"Brian was known as someone who treated everyone with respect with the ability to remain calm under pressure. He was also a successful businessman, having founded several companies," current Mayor Dave Jaworsky said in a statement.
Prior to entering public office, Turnbull worked on the city's first official urban plan. He was also Waterloo's first planning director.
Turnbull had three children with his wife, Eleni.
"A three-term mayor, he left an indelible mark on our city," Jaworsky said. "Our community has been enriched by his visionary leadership."
-
Saskatoon shoe store gives those suffering from addiction 'a purpose'Icon Shoes on Broadway Avenue sells clothing and several fashion accessories, but it's more than just a place of employment to its workers.
-
COVID-19 clusters identified at supportive housing facilities in VictoriaWe knew COVID-19 had started to spread among unhoused people in Victoria, but we didn't know exactly how many people were affected until now.
-
Greater Victoria students ditch class to strike for action on climate changeMore than 300 middle and high school students from across Greater Victoria walked out of classes to take part in the "Our Earth – Our Future" strike for climate action on Friday.
-
Gabby Petito search brings extra attention to Sask. missing persons casesAs Saskatchewan's Missing Persons Week comes to a close, a high profile missing person in the United States is driving conversations around similar cases closer to home.
-
'We just want her home': Family renews calls for help as search for missing Pimicikamak woman expands outside WinnipegA family is renewing calls for information to find a woman from northern Manitoba who’s been missing for nearly three weeks.
-
'I've never felt a building with that much energy': Medicine Hat locals look back on legendary arenaLike most Canadian communities, Medicine Hat has a real sentimental attachment to the city's old rink, but now, locals are getting ready to say their final goodbyes.
-
Police identify victim, call for witnesses in suspicious death of Kelowna womanPolice in Kelowna are publicly sharing the identity of a woman found dead in the city last weekend in hopes of advancing their investigation into her suspicious death.
-
Mandatory vaccination coming for London transit driversAll London Transit Commission drivers will need to be fully vaccinated or provide proof of an exemption by Nov. 12.
-
Woody Harrelson movie filming in Winnipeg puts out casting call for those with disabilitiesA movie starring Woody Harrelson is set to shoot in Winnipeg, and people living with disabilities may have an opportunity to be in the film.