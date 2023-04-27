City Nature Challenge coming to the Forest City

Since its inception in 2016, the City Nature Challenge has blossomed from a competition between two cities, Los Angeles and San Francisco, to an international event.

This year, London, Ont. will be participating for the first time. It’s being hosted by Fanshawe College and Western Biodiversity Inventory.

The challenge? Between April 28 and May 1, residents are encouraged to log their wildlife observations.

Take a photo of any wildlife you see, from plants, to animals, to signs of life, and log it through the iNaturalist App.

To help with your observations, several free events, including hikes, bird watching, and workshops, have been planned for Londoners to participate in.

The goal of this international challenge is to keep track of global biodiversity through a shared database. There are over 450 cities from 43 countries participating.

In 2022, 1,694,877 observations were made globally. Of that, 76,984 observations were made in Canada.