City Nature Challenge coming to the Forest City
Since its inception in 2016, the City Nature Challenge has blossomed from a competition between two cities, Los Angeles and San Francisco, to an international event.
This year, London, Ont. will be participating for the first time. It’s being hosted by Fanshawe College and Western Biodiversity Inventory.
The challenge? Between April 28 and May 1, residents are encouraged to log their wildlife observations.
Take a photo of any wildlife you see, from plants, to animals, to signs of life, and log it through the iNaturalist App.
To help with your observations, several free events, including hikes, bird watching, and workshops, have been planned for Londoners to participate in.
The goal of this international challenge is to keep track of global biodiversity through a shared database. There are over 450 cities from 43 countries participating.
In 2022, 1,694,877 observations were made globally. Of that, 76,984 observations were made in Canada.
-
B.C. nurses ratify new three-year collective agreementNurses in British Columbia have ratified a new three-year collective agreement covering about 51,000 registered, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses in the province.
-
One hurt as SUV and motorcycle collideOne person was sent to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in London, Ont.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Deerfoot TrailPolice say a single vehicle rolled while on the ramp leading from northbound Deerfoot to eastbound Stoney Trail just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Calgary's Sudanese community worries for family, friends as crisis unfoldsCalgary's Sudanese community has been closely watching since fighting broke out and feels helpless, trying to keep in touch with family and friends stuck in the country.
-
Councillor says Yaletown overdose prevention site will be moved, citing ‘safety issues’A life-saving service for people who use drugs continues to be a source of controversy for residents of a Vancouver neighbourhood and one local politician is saying the overdose prevention site should and will be moved.
-
High school students get hands-on experience of Canadian legal systemStudents from across Simcoe Muskoka were in Barrie Thursday putting their knowledge of the legal system to the test with the help of some well-versed experts.
-
New cycling app geared specifically for Waterloo Region, GuelphA new map app geared specifically for cyclists to help people plan the best routes through the region on two wheels is set to hit the app store soon.
-
Shared Health CEO resignsShared Health CEO Adam Topp resigned Thursday Night after two years in the role. (Photo Source: LinkedIn)
-
B.C. public safety rallies: Underwhelming turnout, but government heard the messageRallies planned to draw attention to public safety issues in seven communities across British Columbia drew underwhelming crowds, but captured the attention of policymakers nonetheless.