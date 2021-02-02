Barrie city council approved $345,000 in funding to help the long-awaited runway expansion at the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport (LSRA) take off.

The project involves widening the runway from 100 feet to 150 feet to allow larger aircraft to utilize it, which will help local industries.

The funding approved by the city is part of its 2021 operating and capital budget.

The first phase of the expansion was completed last fall at the Oro-Medonte airport.

The second phase will include extending the runway by nearly 1,000 feet.

The entire project is anticipated to be finished by the summer.