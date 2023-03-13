City of Barrie bans Tik Tok on city-issued devices

The City of Barrie banned Tik Tok from all city-owned devices, aligning with the growing list of municipalities blocking the social media platform.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the City has followed suit of the federal and provincial governments," noted Scott Lamantia, City of Barrie.

The ban is effective as of Monday.

Last week, the Ford government announced it was removing Tik Tok from all government-issued devices, citing data integrity concerns.

The province confirmed there had been no data breaches but said it was taking a proactive approach.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the province was considering banning the app in public schools.

"We obviously share a very profound concern about the privacy impacts for young people," Lecce said during an unrelated news conference on Friday.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tik Tok would be deleted on all federally-issued government devices to mitigate cybersecurity risks.