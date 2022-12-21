City of Barrie braces for blizzard and warns of possible transit service delays

The City of Barrie is bracing for some wicked weather this week into the holiday weekend and warning residents that the conditions could impact transit services.

Environment Canada says the winter storm will start with rain Thursday, with temperatures plummeting Friday before blizzard conditions hammer central Ontario.

The City advises residents to track any transit delays online.

It also warns that power outages are possible with heavy snow, powerful winds and flash freezing.

The City suggests contacting service providers to report any outages or for updated information.

Motorists are reminded that on-street parking is not permitted on city streets between midnight and 7 a.m. to ensure crews can clear snow.

However, the City notes possible exemptions include Dec. 25, 26, and Jan. 1, if snow removal isn't necessary.