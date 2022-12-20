City of Barrie celebrates Hanukkah

Local dignitaries were on hand Tuesday evening as the City of Barrie marked the important celebration of Hanukkah.

On Tuesday, which was the third night of the eight-day Festival of Lights, a 9-foot public Hanukkah menorah was lit outside Barrie City Hall. The Chabad Jewish Centre of Barrie spearheaded the gathering.

"The holiday of Hanukah has a universal message," said Rabbi Mendel Nakkar. "The menorah is all about light, and we know that we light the menorah after it gets dark when its nighttime and the symbol of that it is our duty, our responsibility to bring light to others, to light up the darkness, to add in acts of goodness and kindness."

A large crowd gathered at city hall for the ceremony, including the mayor and many other dignitaries. People of all faiths were invited. Rabbi Nakkar says the gathering was important to send a message that nobody has the power to circumvent anyone's freedom of religion.

"Recently, there's been a rise in antiemetic rhetoric that's been both in Canada and globally and what we want people to know is that the answer to anti-Semitism is not to hide who we are, to hide our religion but rather on the contrary; it's to be proud of who we are," says Rabbi Nakkar.

In addition to the lighting of the Menorah, there was also a fire and light show.