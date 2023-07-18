City of Barrie chooses name for new Allandale transit hub
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Barrie city council has chosen a name for the upcoming transit station in the Allandale area.
The City said a shortlist of potential facility names was provided for public input, and based on feedback, the recommended name is Barrie Allandale Transit Terminal.
The City's application request for the construction phase is under review and approval, which is required before initiating construction onsite.
It's anticipated the new transit hub will play host to hundreds of travellers and families alike after city staff work their way through its documentation and put the job out for tender phases.
For more information and projected timelines, visit the Allandale Transit Mobility Hub & Downtown Mini-Hub.
