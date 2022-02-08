City of Barrie considers market district for downtown bus terminal

With bus service in Barrie expected to shift to the Allandale GO Station in the spring or summer of 2023, the city is working on a next act for the Maple Avenue bus terminal.

On Monday night, councillors will hear a task force presentation on the future of the transit hub and surrounding lands near Barrie's waterfront.

The task force recommends building a 10,000 square foot structure to house the Barrie Farmers' Market, which runs weekly in the City Hall rotunda in the colder months, and just outside its doors when it's warmer.

The farmers' market would be located where the bus platforms currently sit.

It's a space task force chair and deputy mayor Barry Ward imagines being used for music and street performers.

The task force proposes to renovate the existing transit hub, making it a permanent market with businesses like bakeries, fishmongers, and coffee shops as tenants.

The mayor sees the terminal's position between the waterfront and downtown as ideal for people who live in the city and those just stopping by the water.

"These markets are such a wonderful draw," says Jeff Lehman. "It's a great reason for them to come up into the west end of our downtown."

Howard Kerry hopes the market will entice more curious readers to Kerry's Book Store.

Meanwhile, there's a sense of hope and opportunity down the street at Bill Le Boeuf.

"A farmers' market downtown is going to bring new people, new families. It's going to enhance the community of downtown. And that's really what we need downtown is a community," says owner Adam Le Boeuf.

Councillors are expected to vote Monday on taking on the next steps like hiring a consultant, drafting a business plan and applying for grants.

While no formal design has been finalized, Ward estimates the project would cost about $10 million. He says the city hopes to get support from provincial and federal governments for the project.

Discussion of the market district also includes the possibility of converting some waterfront parking back to park land and consulting with Indigenous communities about how best to use the area around the Spirit Catcher to serve reconciliation.